Member Of APC BoT Benjamin Apugo Abandons Tinubu And Announces His Support For Peter Obi.

JustPrince Benjamin Apugo, a prominent figure in Abia politics and member of the All Progressive Congress’ Board of Trustees, has called for support for Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s candidate for president, claiming that Mr. Obi has an advantage over the other candidates due to his integrity, competence, and demonstrated track record of success.

The APC leader, who spoke to reporters yesterday in his Ibeku Umuahia country residence, also urged people to vote Dr. Alex Otti, the Labour Party’s candidate for governor, by adding that he has the resources to develop Abia.

Prince Apugo dismissed as false media allegations that he had endorsed High Chief Ikechi Emenike, the Abia APC candidate for governor.

He claimed that he never approved of Emenike’s desire to become governor and warned against any attempt to exploit him for political advantage.

Apugo claimed that there is no federal presence in Abia State and that the APC-led Federal Government is neglecting the state

He noted that APC has not done anything for Umuahia and Abia State, where I come from.

Additionally, he said that the APC had not done much for Ndigbo, and he urged voters to cast their ballots in the upcoming elections based on the qualifications and moral character of the candidates rather than the party’s emblem.

Apugo attacked the Igbo political elite for their disparaging comments on Obi, branding them as self-centered, myopic saboteurs.

He advised Igbo voters not to become disheartened by such forces’ anti-patriotic actions, who he claimed could infrequently visit their areas.

He claimed that Obi’s desire to run for president and his successful campaign have elevated the Igbo people’s standing.

He noted that Nigerians from various ethnic, religious, and political backgrounds would be supporting a presidential candidate from the South East for the first time.

Apugo asked Ndigbo at home and abroad to turn out in large numbers and cast their votes for deserving candidates in the next elections.

He insisted that the time for tampering with election results has passed and that anyone hoping to do so would need to come up with another plan.

Apugo expressed confidence that the upcoming elections will usher in a new Nigeria where aptitude and talent would be valued.

