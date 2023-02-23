NEWS

Meeting Asiwaju Jagaban Is One Of The Things That Makes Me Happy—Toyin Abraham

According to Nation News reports, it was reported that the popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has been in a joyous mood after seeing Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the first time in her life.

It was also gathered that she claimed her recent meeting with Tinubu accorded her the opportunity to hear him share some of his ideas, visions, and strategies for tackling the many challenges facing the nation.

According to one of her statements, Toyin Abraham also said that “Meeting Asiwaju Jagaban for the first time is one of the things that always make me happy.” “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is like a father to me, and I am also his baby.” “He possesses more than the needed qualities to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as the next president.”

“He had already made a positive mark during his administration as the former governor of Lagos State, and that’s why I am pledging my support for him.” She said

Speaking further, she said that “Asiwaju Jagaban, A Father Of Lagos State, Will Soon Be A Father In Aso Rock In 2 days Time.”

“Nigerians should therefore cast their votes for him if we all want a better Nigeria.” She added

