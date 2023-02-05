Meet the Only Woman Contesting to Be President in the 2023 Elections

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

INEC has 18 presidential candidates for the 2023 presidential election. Ojei Princess Chichi is the only Nigerian woman among those contesting to be president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM).

She’s the only woman among the other 17 male presidential candidates. She’s 44 years old and aspiring to enter the Aso Villa in Abuja. According to the Daily Trust, Ojei Princess is the daughter of a wealthy businessman, Emmanuel Ojei.

However, her family is not as popular on social media as Aluko Dangote, Femi Otedola, and Tony Elumelu. It appears as though Ojei’s family prefers to live a quiet life because not many know them as one of the wealthiest families in Nigeria.

Princess Chichi is a self-dependent, confident, and successful woman. For her to be vying with other 17 male presidential aspirants, including Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi, shows her guts.

She recently made it known that she will defeat the three most popular presidential candidates of the APC, PDP, and Labor Party. There are stories about Princess Chichi that she has built her wealth from what she inherited from her father.

Her father is said to be notable for various philanthropic activities, which are not displayed to the public. Princess Chichi has a very light complexion, and she’s from Delta State.

The APM party’s National Chairman, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, and National Secretary, Oyadeyi Ayodele Adebayo, decided to choose Princess Chichi as their presidential candidate because they believed that she would win.

A lot of members of the party and youths also think that she would win. This appears to be very difficult in this era of political force, where the ruling party, former vice president, and former governors are all contending for the same presidential seat with her.

However, Chichi is very passionate about politics and relies so much on the support she’s getting from her followers. Her profile shows that she’s a shrewd entrepreneur and she studied at the American International School (AIS) in Switzerland. However, this attempt could be a difficult one for her.

Although she doesn’t have any previous appearances or history of being a Nigerian presidential candidate, if she wins, she will become the first Nigerian female president.

