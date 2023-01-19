Meet Ojei Chichi, the only female candidate contesting in the 2023 President election

The meaningful participation of women in national, local, and community leadership roles has become an important focus on global development policy. It helps advance gender equality and affects both the range of policy issues that get considered and the types of solutions that are proposed. As Nigeria prepare for the 2023 Presidential election, 18 candidates will be contesting at the polls next month.

In view of this, meet the only female candidate in the Presidential race;

Ojei Chichi

Princess Chichi Ojei, the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), is an Amazon in the midst of 17 men aspiring for the coveted office of the Nigerian presidency in 2023. According to reports from Premium Times, the prominent Delta State-born politician and astute administrator who schooled both in Nigeria and overseas, is a corporate finance specialist and the executive director of Nuel Ojei Holdings. Chichi’s emergence as APM presidential candidate was legendary as the hitherto presidential standard bearer of her party, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, had to pull out to give way for the Amazon to slug it out with the men. Despite being one of the four candidates to submit Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) as highest academic qualification to Inec, Chichi Ojei has expressed confidence in winning at the polls next month according to Premium Times report.

It should be noted that since Nigeria returned to civilian rule in 1999, attempts by certain women to take the helm of the nation have failed. For instance, professor Remi Sonaiya and Sarah Jibril have unsuccessfully contested for president multiple times. Even other women did not support them at the elections. Many people wonder whether Ojei will be able to alter the narrative next month.

