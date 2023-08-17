Meet John Owan Enoh, The New Sports Minister Of Nigeria

In a recent development, Senator John Owan Enoh has been appointed by President Bola Tinubu as the new Sports Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, marking a significant addition to the administration. This decisive action comes after the Senate’s thorough screening of all appointed ministers, with the allocation of portfolios being confirmed on the evening of August 16.

Owan Enoh now assumes the role as the 36th individual to oversee Nigerian sports since the inaugural tenure of Chief Joseph Modupe Johnson (JMJ) in 1960. A political figure of note, Enoh has traversed a commendable trajectory within the realm of Nigerian politics.

His political journey began as the representative of the Central Senatorial District of Cross River State during the 8th assembly, which spanned from 2015 to 2019. Prior to this, Enoh held the position of House of Representatives member for Obubra/Etung Federal Constituency from 2003 to 2015. Notably, he was affiliated with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) until May 2017 when he made the transition to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

It is worth highlighting that Enoh contested the Cross River governorship election against Ben Ayade, though he emerged as the runner-up in this political contest. Beyond his political pursuits, Enoh’s interests extend into diverse personal endeavors.

An ardent enthusiast of agriculture, the new sports minister is recognized for his ownership of several farms, where he actively engages in arable farming and livestock production, as reported by Punch. His connection to his roots is evident through his ownership of approximately 150 hectares of planted palms in Agbokim Waterfalls, his place of origin. Impressively, Enoh demonstrates his commitment to community empowerment through his participation in the out-grower farming scheme—a corporate social responsibility initiative. This initiative empowers local small-scale farmers by equipping them with arable land and livestock, thereby fostering growth on their farms. Furthermore, the scheme ensures a market for the products these farmers produce, enhancing their economic prospects.

In conclusion, the appointment of Senator John Owan Enoh as Nigeria’s 36th Sports Minister marks a pivotal moment in the country’s political landscape. His extensive political background, coupled with his dedication to agricultural initiatives and community empowerment, positions him as a notable figure poised to contribute significantly to the growth and development of Nigerian sports and beyond.

