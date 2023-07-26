Do you know that there are some specific medical tests women who are 50 and above should go for often? When a woman gets to 50 and above, she must have marked the end of childbearing and as such, she become prone to suffering some serious ailments. At this time, the body changes alot and many health issues even potentially life-threatening ones may surface.

So in this article in line with a publication on WebMD, we are going to have a look at some of the medical tests or checkups women who are 50 and above should go for specifically. Just sit tight and learn something new.

What Are The Medical Tests For Women?

There are general tests older adults should go for whether male or female and they are as follows;

1. Blood sugar test

2. Blood pressure test

3. Cholesterol profile

4. Eye tests

Then there are more specific tests women should go for and they are as follows;

1. Mammogram – this is a test all women should go for when they get older. Reason being that mammograms helps to detect any early signs of breast cancers. When you go for the test, your doctor would tell you how often to repeat the tests because early detection of breast cancer cab save your breast and life.

2. Pap smear and cervical screening – there is also need to combine a pap test with a HPV test. This is done to rule out the possibility of cervical cancer because some strains of HPV can cause cervical cancer so there is need to not only know if you have cervical cancer but also to rule out HPV.

