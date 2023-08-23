Medical Tests Completed, Goalkeeper Set to Join Manchester United Soon

Manchester United is set to face a goalkeeper shortage in the near future. Dean Henderson is reported to be finalizing his move to Crystal Palace this week.

This situation presents a challenge for MU because Tom Heaton is currently injured, leaving no backup for Andre Onana.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester United has found a replacement goalkeeper for Henderson. They are said to be securing the services of Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce.

Undergoing Medical Tests

According to Romano’s report, Manchester United has completed the first phase of the Bayindir transfer.

The goalkeeper is reported to have flown to Athens, Greece on Tuesday (August 22, 2023) morning local time. He is said to have undergone medical tests there under the supervision of Manchester United staff.

The medical tests are reported to have gone smoothly. Therefore, Bayindir will soon be making the move to MU.

Transfer Fee

Other reports circulating in England suggest that Manchester United won’t need to spend too much money to recruit Bayindir.

The Red Devils are reported to have locked in this transfer at a figure of five million Euros. This amount could increase with a number of bonus clauses.

As a result, they will soon finalize the transfer of the goalkeeper to Old Trafford.

Alternative Option

In addition to Bayindir, Manchester United is also rumored to be pursuing another goalkeeper.

The Red Devils are said to also be attempting to recruit Odysseas Vlachodimos from Benfica.

