Lower back pain while lying down is a very annoying experience no one would like to regularly experience. Reason being that this kind of pain is capable of hindering adequate night rest. But then being able to identify the causes of the pain can go a long way in resolving the issue, so we are going to examine some of the medical problems that are capable of causing lower back pain while lying down.

What Are The Medical Problems That May Cause Lower Back Pain While Lying Down?

1. Spinal Tumor – if you are experiencing constant back pain that has gotten worse over time, then there is a possibility you have spinal tumor. Pain while lying down or pain that gets worse when you are lying down happens due to direct pressure on the spine and as such, you should consider seeing a doctor if the pain continues.

2. Pulled muscle or strain – a pulled muscle or strain in the back can happen while lifting or twisting incorrectly. When there is a muscle strain or sprain, it may cause back pain even while lying down or when twisting during specific movements. Unusual back pain while lying down could be due to muscle strain.

3. Ankylosing Spondylitis – ankylosing Spondylitis often referred to as AS is a type of arthritis that arises or starts in the lower back and pelvic region. The pain stemming from AS often gets worse when a person is less active and as such, it is super common when one is lying down or less active at night. Constant lower back pain while lying down precisely could mean you have AS.

