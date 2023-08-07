Medical Problems That Can Get Worse By Eating Red Meat Constantly

When a chemical in red meat called haem is broken down in the gut, N-nitroso chemicals are formed and these have been found to damage the cells that line the bowel, which can lead to bowel cancer. These same chemicals also form when processed meat is digested.

According to WebMD”, it’s also high in saturated fat, and some processed varieties may be high in sodium and preservatives, which can negatively affect health. Also, several observational surveys link red meat consumption to higher risks of heart infection, certain cancers, type 2 diabetes, and death. Below are the medical problems that can get worse by eating red meat.

People with high cholesterol.

People with Alpha-gal Syndrome.

People with heart disease.

People with advanced kidney disease (stages 3-5, not on dialysis)

People with one or more heart disease risk factors.

People with a family history of certain cancers.

But exploration has shown that regularly eating red meat and processed meat can raise the risk of type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, stroke, and certain cancers, especially colorectal cancer.

