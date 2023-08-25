NEWS

Medical Problems That Can Cause Facial Numbness

Are you aware that there are certain medical problems or conditions that are capable of making your face numb? Numbness of the face whether the overall face or not is not something to take for granted because the health issues that trigger this numbness require immediate attention as they are also capable of causing fatal complications.

In this article in line with a publication on WebMD, we are going to have a look at some of the medical problems that can make you to stop feeling your face or start experiencing facial numbness. They include the following:

1. Tumor of the brain is the first on this list and it happens to be one of the most serious causes of facial numbness. Though in most cases it’s not the cause of facial numbness but it’s still worthy of mention.

2. Shingles is another health issue that is capable of making a person to not feel his or her face. Shingles is a painful condition that requires attention as soon as possible to avoid being spread to other people.

3. Stroke – when a person is about suffering stroke, it isn’t out of place for him or her to experience facial numbness. This is one of the most common causes of numbness on the face and it happens mostly to older adults than younger ones because stroke is most common amongst older adults.

4. Multiple sclerosis is a serious brain related issues that is also capable of causing facial numbness and requires immediate attention.

