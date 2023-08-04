There’s no scientific evidence that shows that having copulation every day is bad for your physical or mental health. There’s also no evidence for any “optimal” or “perfect” frequency for a healthy intercourse life. With this said, having coupling very often, for example, several times per day may lead to certain physical issues.

According to Healthline”, This can make tissue feel dry and thin, also known as vaginal atrophy. Not having coupling may make atrophy worse. This is because intercourse helps the woman part create more lubrication and moves blood to the coupling organs to help keep tissues plump. Below is the medical condition that can be prevented by having copulation regularly.

Helping heart health.

Reducing blood pressure.

Boosting the immune system.

Reducing prostate cancer risk.

Relieving stress.

Improving sleep.

Precautions.

Males and females with heart problems should ask a doctor about how much coupling is safe for them. They should also be specific about the regularity and intensity with which they have copulation, as this may affect the potential strain on the heart.

Tonybestie (

)