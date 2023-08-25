NEWS

Media Houses Ought To Seek Clarifications Before Claiming Apapa Was Affirmed As LP Chairman – Edun

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 326 1 minute read

Amid the ongoing leadership crisis currently rocking the Labour Party at the national level, renowned lawyer, and chieftain of the party, Kehinde Edun has tackled media houses over reports claiming Alhaji Lamidi Apapa has been confirmed as the authentic National Chairman by the Court of Appeal.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’ on Thursday, Edun, who is the lawyer representing the Julius Abure-led faction of Labour Party, stated that he expected media houses to have sought proper clarification on the judgment delivered by the court.

According to him, the ruling giving by the Appeal C8ourt in Owerri was purely based on a suit filed by an aspirant who was not pleased with the outcome of the governorship primaries, adding that no mention was made of Lamidi Apapa or Julius Abure through out the proceedings.

He said; “Let me start by saying nothing like that happened. And I had expected that before such report would have been put out or spoken about in any media house or organizations, efforts should have been made in order to confirm, either by waiting for your reporters who went the court, or to see the contents of the judgment that was delivered.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 1:24).

FranklySpeaking123 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: We’ll Restore Nigerians Confidence – Mohammed Idris; US Plays Down BRICS Bloc Expansion

5 mins ago

Palliative: Gov Otti Begins Distribution Of 14 Bags Of Rice Each To All The 184 Wards In The State.

15 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: I Can’t Give Order To Gov On Distribution Of Palliative-Tinubu, Gov. Radda greets Sultan of Sokoto at 67

25 mins ago

There’re many people here, the spirits harassing them in dreams are demons from dead relatives-Daniel Olukoya

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button