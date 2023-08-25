Media Houses Ought To Seek Clarifications Before Claiming Apapa Was Affirmed As LP Chairman – Edun

Amid the ongoing leadership crisis currently rocking the Labour Party at the national level, renowned lawyer, and chieftain of the party, Kehinde Edun has tackled media houses over reports claiming Alhaji Lamidi Apapa has been confirmed as the authentic National Chairman by the Court of Appeal.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’ on Thursday, Edun, who is the lawyer representing the Julius Abure-led faction of Labour Party, stated that he expected media houses to have sought proper clarification on the judgment delivered by the court.

According to him, the ruling giving by the Appeal C8ourt in Owerri was purely based on a suit filed by an aspirant who was not pleased with the outcome of the governorship primaries, adding that no mention was made of Lamidi Apapa or Julius Abure through out the proceedings.

He said; “Let me start by saying nothing like that happened. And I had expected that before such report would have been put out or spoken about in any media house or organizations, efforts should have been made in order to confirm, either by waiting for your reporters who went the court, or to see the contents of the judgment that was delivered.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 1:24).

