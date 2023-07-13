Meaning of N on the gearshift of automatic vehicles and when to use it

The N on the gearshift of an automatic vehicle stands for Neutral. When the gearshift is in the Neutral position, it disengages the engine from the transmission, meaning no power is being transmitted to the wheels. This article will reveal some of the use of the Neutral position in automatic vehicles according to mechanicbase.

1. Before starting the engine, ensure that the gearshift is in the P or Park position, as indicated by the vehicle manufacturer. Only shift to Neutral if specifically instructed to do so by the manufacturer or in emergency situations.

2. When you need to make a quick stop, such as at a red light or a brief pause in traffic, you can shift to Neutral to temporarily disengage the transmission. This reduces strain on the engine and can save fuel. However, always ensure you have enough time to shift back to Drive when it’s time to move again.

3. Neutral is commonly used when towing a vehicle. It allows the wheels to roll freely without any power from the engine being transmitted.

4. In certain situations, mechanics may place the vehicle in Neutral when diagnosing transmission. This allows the wheels to rotate freely while the engine is running, aiding in troubleshooting.

