Meaning Of Car Dashboard Signs You Should Know

Your car’s dashboard is like its communication center, providing essential information about the vehicle’s status while you’re on the road. However, the various symbols and signs can be confusing if you don’t know what they mean. Understanding these dashboard signs is crucial for your safety and the well-being of your car.

1. Engine Light

This light indicates an issue with your car’s engine or emission control system. It’s a warning sign that something requires attention, and you should have it checked by a mechanic as soon as possible.

2. Battery Light

If this light comes on while driving, it suggests a problem with the car’s battery or charging system. It’s advisable to turn off non-essential electrical devices and head to a repair shop immediately.

3. Oil Pressure Light

This sign indicates low oil pressure, which can lead to engine damage if not addressed promptly. Pull over, turn off the engine, and check the oil level. If it’s low, top it up or seek assistance.

4. Brake System Warning

This light indicates an issue with the brake system. It could be due to low brake fluid or brake pad wear. Have it inspected immediately to ensure proper braking performance.

5. Airbag Light

The airbag light comes on during a system check and should go off shortly afterward. If it stays illuminated or flashes, it means there’s a problem with the airbag system that needs attention.

6. Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Light

This light indicates low tire pressure or a problem with the TPMS. Check the tire pressures and inflate them to the recommended levels or have the system checked.

7. Coolant Temperature Warning

If this sign lights up, your car’s engine may be overheating. Stop the vehicle, let it cool down, and check the coolant level. Continuing to drive an overheating car can lead to severe engine damage.

8. ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) Warning Light

If this light remains illuminated, it suggests a malfunction in the ABS system. Have it checked by a professional to maintain proper braking function.

Knowing these common car dashboard signs and their meanings empowers you to take timely action and address potential issues before they escalate. Always refer to your car’s owner manual for a comprehensive list of dashboard signs and consult a professional mechanic when in doubt. Regular vehicle maintenance and attentive monitoring of dashboard signs will ensure a smooth and safe driving experience.

