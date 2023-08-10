Me & My Boys will defeat Niger Coup leader & Restore Peace in Niger if Govt commissions us- Asari Dokubo

A Former Militant leader Identified as Asari Dokubo bragged of having the manpower to defeat Niger Republic’s military junta. According to a report by Daily Post, Asari Dokubo stated that if approved and mobilised by the Federal government, he and his soldiers can take over the Niger Republic.

Asari Dokubo made this statement in a viral video that he and his boys can restore democracy in the Niger Republic.”If the government commissions me and my people to travel to Niger Republic, we would go,” he says. We shall defeat them and triumphantly return.

“If the Benin Republic wants, let them go and bring anyone they want; they are human beings like us.” We’ll go there, defeat them, and restore democracy.

Negotiations and reconciliation efforts between the Niger junta and African leaders are still ongoing amid the sanctions from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and other international communities following the removal of the democratically elected president, Muhammed Bazoum from authority by the military officers in the country.

