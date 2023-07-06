Me & Atiku Got Separated Because I Told Him That Another Northerner Can’t Rule After Buhari- Bode

The former PDP Deputy National Chairman, Bode George has revealed why he and the presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar got separated during the election period. According to him, Me and Atiku got separated because I told him that another Northerner can’t rule after Buhari

He made this statement during an interview with Arise Tv, where he spoke about PDP and the crisis within the party

In his own words, Bode George said “If the presidency has been in the North for 8 years, than the presidency position must automatically come to the south and vice-versa. A North has been president for 8 years and he (Atiku) was arguing that Nigerians will still support another candidate from the North.

“We argued and discussed it, that was the separation point. To have another president for 8 years from the North, it was not acceptable. So that was the major point of our departure and the crisis in our party”- he added

Source: Arise Tv

(Fast- Forward to 17 minutes 30 second)

