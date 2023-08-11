MCI vs BUR: Match Prediction, Preview & Kickoff Time

The 2023–24 Premier League season begins on Friday night with a champions-versus-champions clash at Turf Moor as Manchester City begin their current top-flight championship defence against previous season’s Championship winners Burnley.

Pep Guardiola’s men enter the new season fresh off an unbelievable treble-winning season, and their first obstacle to making even more history this time comes in the form of one of the club’s greatest-ever players, Burnley boss Vincent Kompany.

Even for a club that has had such tremendous success under Guardiola, the 2022–23 season will live long in the memory as the Citizens swept all before them.

The blue half of Manchester joined the red half as the only English clubs to have won the mythical treble of Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League titles, with City winning the latter for the first time in their history.

The difficulty now will be to maintain such unparalleled heights; Manchester City has had no trouble following up one domestic title victory with another, but the Champions League was the club’s holy grail, and there can frequently be a drop-off after a side has won it all.

Burnley piled up 101 points and lost only three times in the notoriously difficult second tier, scoring a league-high 87 goals and conceding a league-low 35 on their way to finishing 10 points ahead of their nearest opponents.

There is little doubt that Burnley were comfortably the greatest club in the Championship last season, but Kompany was quick to point out that this only made them the 21st-best team in England.

Victories over Benfica, Burton Albion, and Sheffield Wednesday would have more than compensated for the defeat, while their most recent friendly draw was with Real Betis.

Kompany will be well aware that his side could scarcely have been given a more difficult test to begin life back in the Premier League, but the Turf Moor fans will be raucous under the floodlights, and the hosts will be hoping it will propel them on to an eye-catching upset.

However, recent history is stacked against the Clarets, with Manchester City winning 15 and losing none of the last 16 matches between the two clubs.

KICKOFF TIME: Manchester City versus Burnley match will go down today at 8PM Nigerian time.

