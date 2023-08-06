MCI (1)1-1(4) ARS: Wrong Substitution Guardiola Made In The Second Half That Led To City’s Downfall

Earlier today, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal was up against the Champions of Europe and England, Manchester City for the FA Community Shield at the famous Wembley Stadium. It was an amazing game as the Gunners who have failed to salvage at least a draw against Pep Guardiola’s side in their previous last five games, hoped to seek revenge in the final.

There were no goals in the first period of the game as both clubs missed a couple of chances to put their team in front. Palmer came off the bench to put City in front in the 77th minute. Things were going Manchester City’s way until Trossard who also came off the bench got a late equalizer for Arsenal in +11 minutes of added time. The game went to penalties as Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri missed from the spot for Manchester City while Arsenal didn’t take chances and was victorious against City for the first time since 2021.

Analysis of the wrong substitutions Pep Guardiola made in the second half, which eventually led to his team’s failure against Arsenal;

Before City’s goal in the 77th minute, the former Bayern Munich gaffer Pep Guardiola took Erling Haaland for Palmer who was the goal-scorer. Haaland might not have been involved deeply in today’s game but his presence in City’s frontline is a big threat to Arsenal’s defense. Without a doubt, Palmer was the right choice of substitute but Erling Haaland was the wrong man to be taken off when you haven’t secured the game.

Josehub (

)