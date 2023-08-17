MCI 1-1 SEV: Tactical Errors made by Pep Guardiola despite Man City’s UEFA Super Cup Triumph

The Citizens defeated Sevilla to claim their first UEFA Super Cup trophy, throughout the match, the Manchester based outfit struggled to find their usual rhythm as they appeared to be merely holding onto possession without posing a substantial threat.

This lackluster performance can be attributed to Pep Guardiola’s tactics;

One notable error in Guardiola’s setup was the decision to push his defensive line high up the pitch. This tactical gamble exposed City’s backline to swift counters from Sevilla.

However, Sevilla’s inability to convert these chances worked in City’s favor, with only one goal finding its way past the outstanding Ederson, who stood tall between the posts.

Another questionable tactics was his reluctance to make timely substitutions. Key players like Kovacic, Phil Foden, and Jack Grealish were not performing at their best, but Guardiola on the other hand chose to stick with them into the second half.

And finally Guardiola’s handling of Croatian center-back Gvardiol, the decision to field him without much gradual integration appeared to backfire, as Gvardiol struggled to maintain possession and fell too easily under pressure..

Charlesayor (

)