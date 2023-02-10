NEWS

MC Oluomo Belongs to Tinubu’s PCC & Cannot Be involved in Moving Election Materials -Phrank Shuaibu

A member of the Atiku’s PCC, Phrank Shuaibu, has criticised the attempt to employ the MC Oluomo-led parks committee in the distribution of election materials in Lagos State. Speaking on AIT , the PDP chieftain stated that Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo) is a member of Tinubu’s PCC and that his involvement could affect the process.

In response to the topic, Phrank said, “The INEC REC in Lagos State has to be cautioned or even replaced.” We do not have a problem with that option. Lagos State has over 7 million registered voters, and it cannot afford to have a partisan resident electoral commissioner. That is the issue. We are not interested in the details of Festus Okoye’s explanations, but we want a credible election in 2023. This can be done by ensuring that MC Oluomo (pictured below), who is a member of Tinubu’s PCC, cannot oversee the movement of sensitive electoral materials.

Lagos Elections: We have to work with MC Oluomo-led parks committee to distribute materials - INECHe added, “The logistics of election materials should be under the office of the Director of Procurement at INEC headquarters.” You can not enter into an individual agreement with these drivers. I lived in Lagos for a while, and the “agberos” in the state are quite powerful. How many police officers will be deployed to accompany these vehicles? I regard the move as an insult to our sensibilities. There are many drivers, pooling units, and wards in Lagos State, and I wonder how they intend to monitor them. I suspect that there could be a conspiracy underground.

You can watch the interview here. (1:45:00 minute)

