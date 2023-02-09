This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

MC Oluomo: Atiku Calls on INEC to Remove Lagos REC for Partisanship

According to the statement, as of the early morning hours of Wednesday, more than 17,000 Nigerians had signed a petition on Change.org with the heading, “Remove Olusegun Agbaje as the Lagos INEC Commissioner for Incompetence and Bigotry.”

According to the statement, Agbaje has also been subjected to criticism in the past week for his remarks regarding the incapacity of a significant number of non-indigenous people living in Lagos to cast ballots.

According to the allegation, when Agbaje was discussing the event on Channels Television, he indicated that persons from the southeast migrated to Lagos and engaged in double registration, which is why they were unable to receive their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVC).

According to the statement, “It is distressing that the Lagos REC, Mr. Segun Agbaje, has started to demonstrate open partisanship,” the statement read. We find it odd that the local governments seen as strongholds of the opposition were the ones that were unable to obtain their PVCs.

“This 2023 general election has been referred to as a watershed by historians and analysts. Over 200 million people’s futures are in jeopardy. Although INEC claims to be prepared to conduct a legitimate and free election, the entire procedure could be jeopardized by a single weak link.

“We call on Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to remove the Lagos REC, Mr. Agbaje, as his credibility is seriously in doubt. Again, we call on INEC not to use the MC Oluomo-led partisan organisation to distribute ballot papers on election day,” the statement declared.

[Extracted from Nigerian Tribune]

