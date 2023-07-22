Mbappe: What Real Madrid Need To Do To Sign PSG’s Superstar Without Spending Much Money

The football world is abuzz with speculations and rumors surrounding the future of Kylian Mbappe, one of the brightest young talents in the sport. The French forward’s saga has taken another turn as PSG recently made a bold decision, leaving him out of their preseason tour squad in Asia. This move has intensified talks about his imminent transfer to Real Madrid, sparking discussions about what the Spanish giant needs to do to secure the services of the prolific striker.

Mbappe’s current contract with PSG is set to expire next summer, leaving the door open for him to sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid as early as January. However, PSG is keen on avoiding any financial jeopardy and has slapped a hefty price tag on their marquee forward in hopes of enticing Real Madrid to make a move. According to reports, it would cost in excess of €400 million for Real Madrid to secure Mbappe’s services this summer, including transfer fees, wages, agent fees, and a signing-on fee.

While Mbappe’s desire to join Real Madrid is well-known, the Spanish club is reportedly hesitant to meet the steep asking price. As a result, they might consider waiting until the January transfer window before making their move. This decision could be seen as a strategic move to avoid paying an exorbitant sum, given Mbappe’s preference to sign with them exclusively.

The situation has further complicated matters for PSG, as reports suggest that Mbappe is willing to sit on the bench and not play for the club until his contract runs out next summer. This stance would entitle the French forward to significant wages and a bonus exceeding £100 million if he remains with PSG beyond the current summer.

PSG president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has issued an ultimatum to Mbappe during the presentation of the club’s new coach, Luis Enrique, stating that no player is bigger than the club itself. This indicates the gravity of the ongoing transfer saga and PSG’s determination to retain their star player, even in the face of potential financial consequences.

As the headlines continue to focus on Mbappe’s future, Real Madrid faces a critical decision. To secure the services of this exceptional talent, they must weigh the financial implications of meeting PSG’s demands against waiting until January to potentially secure Mbappe on more favorable terms. The allure of having Mbappe don the iconic white jersey and bolster Real Madrid’s attacking prowess is undoubtedly tempting, but the cost could prove prohibitive.

The footballing world awaits the unfolding of this high-stakes transfer saga. For now, all eyes are on Real Madrid as they strategize their approach to acquire one of the game’s most exciting players. Only time will tell if the Spanish powerhouse can overcome the hurdles in securing the signature of Kylian Mbappe and elevate their squad to new heights. Football fans around the world eagerly anticipate how this headline-grabbing saga will eventually conclude.

