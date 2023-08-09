Mbah submits new list of commissioner-nominees to Enugu assembly

Governor Peter Mbah has submitted an additional list of five commissioner-nominees to the Enugu House of Assembly for consideration.

This is contained in a letter sent to the parliament and read at Wednesday’s plenary by the speaker, Uche Ugwu.

The nominees included Martin Chinweike, Obi Ozor, Ajogwu Emeka, Chris Ozongwu, and Felix Nnamani.

“I’m optimistic that this request will receive your usual expeditious consideration,” Mr Mbah said.

The speaker, after that, directed the nominees to make 25 copies of their CVs available and appear before the legislators on Thursday for screening by 10:00 a.m.

Mr Mbah had, on July 28, sent a list of 15 commissioner nominees to the parliament.

