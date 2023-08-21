NEWS

“Maybe Tinubu Brought Wike To Abuja To Build Flyovers But We Already Have Many In Abuja”- Ardo

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 31 mins ago
0 326 1 minute read

Umar Ardo, SDP Governorship candidate from Adamawa State has claimed that President Tinubu made Wike a minister as payback for the support he received from Wike in the run up to the last presidential election.

In Umar Ardo’s words, who appeared in an interview on Channels television this morning..

“I think firstly, the president brought in Wike because of the role Wike played in his coming into power. Opposing his party and going against the party’s presidential candidate in support of President Tinubu. That’s the first step to pay back Wike for his efforts. And to bring him specifically to the FCT, maybe it’s because Wike built some flyovers in Rivers and he wants him to build flyovers in Abuja too.”

“But we already have many flyovers in Abuja. I don’t have any problems with Wike as a person or as a public office holder. But if he comes in and tries to bulldoze his way like I’ve seen him do in Rivers state, then there could be some problems.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 49:30

AnnSports (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 31 mins ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

One Thing I Agree the Most with in the Bible is that S3x Should Only be for Married People- Madrina.

22 mins ago

“Maybe Tinubu Brought Wike To Abuja To Build Flyovers But We Already Have Many In Abuja”- Ardo

31 mins ago

How Chelsea are gradually turning into a mid-table team in the EPL despite their big spending

33 mins ago

Everyone giving us problem in LP are from PDP- Abayomi Arabambi

43 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWS

“Maybe Tinubu Brought Wike To Abuja To Build Flyovers But We Already Have Many In Abuja”- Ardo

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 31 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

Umar Ardo, SDP Governorship candidate from Adamawa State has claimed that President Tinubu made Wike a minister as payback for the support he received from Wike in the run up to the last presidential election.

In Umar Ardo’s words, who appeared in an interview on Channels television this morning..

“I think firstly, the president brought in Wike because of the role Wike played in his coming into power. Opposing his party and going against the party’s presidential candidate in support of President Tinubu. That’s the first step to pay back Wike for his efforts. And to bring him specifically to the FCT, maybe it’s because Wike built some flyovers in Rivers and he wants him to build flyovers in Abuja too.”

“But we already have many flyovers in Abuja. I don’t have any problems with Wike as a person or as a public office holder. But if he comes in and tries to bulldoze his way like I’ve seen him do in Rivers state, then there could be some problems.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 49:30

AnnSports (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 31 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Why Moises Caicedo flopped on his Chelsea debut yesterday at the London Stadium

45 mins ago

‘70% Of Power In France Is Derived From Uranium And Niger Provides 17% Of The Uranium’ – Amb. Abdel-Fatau Musah

57 mins ago

The Only Trophy Messi Has Not Won in His Career Despite Becoming Most Decorated Player

59 mins ago

LP’s Governorship Candidate For Imo State Reveals That Imo Govt Stopped Him From Building Refinery

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button