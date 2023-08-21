“Maybe Tinubu Brought Wike To Abuja To Build Flyovers But We Already Have Many In Abuja”- Ardo

Umar Ardo, SDP Governorship candidate from Adamawa State has claimed that President Tinubu made Wike a minister as payback for the support he received from Wike in the run up to the last presidential election.

In Umar Ardo’s words, who appeared in an interview on Channels television this morning..

“I think firstly, the president brought in Wike because of the role Wike played in his coming into power. Opposing his party and going against the party’s presidential candidate in support of President Tinubu. That’s the first step to pay back Wike for his efforts. And to bring him specifically to the FCT, maybe it’s because Wike built some flyovers in Rivers and he wants him to build flyovers in Abuja too.”

“But we already have many flyovers in Abuja. I don’t have any problems with Wike as a person or as a public office holder. But if he comes in and tries to bulldoze his way like I’ve seen him do in Rivers state, then there could be some problems.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 49:30

