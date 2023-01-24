This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Maybe Rabiu Kwankwaso Will Surprise Everybody And Become The Dark Horse- Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

The spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has dismissed the chances of Rabiu Kwankwaso winning the upcoming presidential election.

Speaking in an interview with Channels TV, the northern elder statesman noted that the reality of things in the country, favours Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidates of the Labour Party, the PDP and the APC respectively.

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed who said the evidence on ground does not favour Rabiu Kwankwaso, however noted that the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party may pull out a surprise and turn out to be a dark horse in the election.

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed said “If you ask me to list the top three contenders, it will be Peter Obi, Atiku and Bola Tinubu and there’s a basis for that; perception, understanding and evidence on ground. Maybe he (Rabiu Kwankwaso) will surprise everybody and become the dark horse, who knows? But, we are talking about what looks like the three front runners.

“He thinks he has a chance which is good, he shout be in the race. We don’t have any problem with Kwankwaso, if he fits our judgement in terms of being the best, we will stand by him.”

Content created and supplied by: relationship-Guru (via 50minds

News )

