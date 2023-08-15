Maximum Number of Points Achieved by a Club in a Single Premier League Season

When it comes to Premier League seasons that left an indelible mark on the footballing landscape, a handful of clubs stand out for their extraordinary prowess and sheer dominance. Over the years, these clubs have etched their names in history by amassing staggering points totals in a single campaign, leaving fans and pundits alike in awe of their achievements. Let’s take a closer look at the remarkable journey of these top-performing teams.

1. Manchester City – 100 Points (2017/18)

Manchester City’s 2017/18 campaign stands as a testament to their relentless pursuit of excellence. With a remarkable 100 points, they rewrote the Premier League record books, setting a new benchmark for consistency and dominance. Their stylish and attacking brand of football left opponents struggling to keep pace, and their century of points rightfully earns them the top spot on this illustrious list.

2. Liverpool – 99 Points (2019/20)

Liverpool’s resurgence under Jurgen Klopp reached its peak during the 2019/20 season. Their electrifying performances and unyielding determination propelled them to an astonishing 99 points, as they clinched the Premier League title after a 30-year wait. The “Reds” showcased a blend of defensive solidity and attacking flair that left their competitors trailing in their wake.

3. Manchester City – 98 Points (2018/19)

Continuing their quest for supremacy, Manchester City secured an impressive 98 points in the 2018/19 season. Pep Guardiola’s tactical acumen and the team’s ability to maintain high levels of performance showcased their pedigree as one of the premier footballing forces. Their pursuit of excellence, even in the face of formidable opponents, solidifies their place among the league’s elite.

4. Liverpool – 97 Points (2018/19)

Liverpool’s 2018/19 campaign was a testament to their never-say-die spirit. With an admirable total of 97 points, they pushed Manchester City to the brink in a nail-biting title race. The team’s resilience and ability to perform under pressure showcased the character that defines Liverpool’s footballing ethos.

5. Chelsea – 95 Points (2004/05)

In the inaugural years of the Premier League, Chelsea under the stewardship of Jose Mourinho redefined defensive solidity en route to accumulating 95 points in the 2004/05 season. Their disciplined approach and the ability to grind out results laid the foundation for future successes.

