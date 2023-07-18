Mauricio Pochettino reacts to Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo bid being rejected

The Argentine coach is eager to bring in a new midfielder before the season starts, particularly with N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all having left the club.

Caicedo has been diagnosed as the appropriate accomplice for file signing Enzo Fernandez however Brighton have rejected a 2d offer from Chelsea worth £70million for the Ecuadorian.

Despite that setback, Pochettino insists the club’s recruitment crew are nevertheless running difficult to herald new faces and he’s thrilled with the commercial enterprise they’ve finished so far.

Asked if he can offer any perception at the rejected bid for Caicedo, Pochettino stated at a press convention in North Carolina on Tuesday: ‘Well I assume all of the groups are running very tough to attempt to earn what we need.

‘I’m now no longer going to speak approximately particular names due to the fact I assume the maximum important [thing] is the gamers that we have.

‘But I assume, like us, many, many golf equipment are operating withinside the procedure to signal the gamers that may enhance these types of groups. But I’m now no longer going to speak approximately the precise call due to the fact I assume it’s now no longer respectful to speak.’

Asked if he’s thrilled with how quick the squad has been streamlined, Pochettino continued: ‘Of route, I assume sure we’re nevertheless running withinside the manner to construct the squad, to complete the squad.

‘We are operating virtually, without a doubt tough. We have a totally younger squad additionally, however I assume the gamers are displaying all of the dedication and they’re running so well.

‘All we will say is that we’re so satisfied with the manner they’re running, however of path nonetheless we want to paintings throughout this pre-season to construct a without a doubt robust squad first after which to adapt withinside the manner that we need to play after which to use all of the ideas and what we assume from them.’

Pochettino additionally despatched a message of assist to centre-lower back Wesley Fofana after the Frenchman suffered an anterior cruciate ligament harm, aleven though is hopeful he’s going to nonetheless play a element this season.

‘It’s clearly sad, honestly terrible news. We sense all so sad. All we will do is assist him,’ stated the previous PSG and Tottenham boss. ‘We realize it’s a hard damage however we are hoping he may be as quickly as feasible with the group.

‘We want to preserve going. The opposition is there, in a single month we start, it doesn’t watch for everybody and we want to be prepared to compete.’

Asked if Fofana will go back in time to play this coming season, Pochettino replied: ‘I wish sure. You have all the facts that that is difficult. He is evolving in a special manner however with a bit of luck his restoration is going very well.’

