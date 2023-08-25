Mauricio Pochettino Could Be Right On The Current Situation Face By Chelsea Players.

Chelsea will welcome Luton Town to Stamford Bridge in their second Premier League match of the season. The Blues have played two matches this season, drawing 1 against Liverpool and lost 1 against West Ham United.

Their poor start could affect their contention with other teams in the Premier League title race, but they still have enough time to fix things this season.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has reacted on the current situation at Chelsea,seeing majority of their first team players sidelined due to injuries.

The Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino was asked in a press conference ahead the Luton clash at Stamford Bridge about the reason behind the numerous injuries with the Chelsea squad and the boss said it just bad.

The Argentine manager went further to say is not the training methodology that brought about their injuries, but it’s rather bad luck.

The likes Mykhailo Mudryk just join the injury list of Carney Chukwuemeka, Christopher Nkunku, Armando Broja, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Bediashile, Trevoh Chalobah and Reece James. The manager concluded its bad luck that beought series of injuries and have sidelined the players who are expected to have boosted Chelsea first team squad this season.

