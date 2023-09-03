Mathematics And Christianity Are Parallel Lines And They Are Not Supposed To Meet Pastor -Adeboye

Pastor E.A. Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God spoke to his members on “Uncommon Miracles” at RCCG September 2023 Thanksgiving Service.

As he spoke about Uncommon Miracles, he said, “We are serving a God who can do wonders, can perform miracles upon miracles that you won’t even believe. With all humility, I know him. He’s my Daddy. I know what he can do. He can perform uncommon miracles. That a mathematician, an applied mathematician for that matter, because in mathematics you prove it, we believe it. Christianity says you believe it, we prove it.”

He then said, “Mathematics and Christianity are parallel lines and they are not supposed to meet. But that God will go and grab an applied mathematician and bring him to a level where he could waves his hands and handkerchiefs will become anointed and the handkerchief will go and be performing miracles, I know him. I am telling you, he is here today about to perform uncommon miracles.”

Further he said, “But he can only perform these miracles for those who are his own. That’s why those of you who are not children of God, you don’t know what you are missing. If you want uncommon miracles in your life, you must surrender your life to Jesus.

Fast forward the VIDEO to 2 hour 05 minutes

PrayerMedia (

)