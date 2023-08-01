‘Matawalle Delivered Zamfara State To Tinubu And He Lost The Governorship Election’ – Shehu Sani

A Former Federal Lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has alleged that President Bola Tinubu should have nominated the former Governor Of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle as one of his ministers. He said in an interview with Trust Tv that the former governor had delivered the votes for Tinubu during the Presidential election at the expense of his chance to run for the second tenure. According to him, Tinubu should have rewarded Matawalle ahead of Nasir El Rufai.

He said, ”To me, if you are asking between Matawalle of Zamfara and Nasir El Rufai, who’s supposed to be a minister? I will say Matawalle because he delivered Zamfara state to Tinubu and he lost the governorship election.

But Nasir El Rufai lost the Presidential and won the governorship. Tinubu became President because people went out and struggled for him to win elections. Nobody in Kaduna can tell me that in the 23 local governments in Kaduna that APC went out to tell people to vote Tinubu.”

[Start From 20:13]



Oxygen (

)