NEWS

‘Matawalle Delivered Zamfara State To Tinubu And He Lost The Governorship Election’ – Shehu Sani

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 351 1 minute read

Senator Chef Sani, a former parliamentarian, argued that President Bola Tinub should have appointed former Zamfara governor Bero Mataware as one of his cabinet members. In an interview with Trust TV, he said the former governor sacrificed his chances of running for a second term to vote for Tinubu in the presidential election.

In his opinion, Mr. Tinubu should have rewarded Mr. Mataware before Mr. Nasir El-Rufay. “If I were asked who should be the minister, Matawale of Zamfara or Nasir El-Rufay, I would say Matawale because he handed over the province of Zamfara to Tinub and lost the gubernatorial election.”

But Nasir El Rufai lost the Presidential and won the governorship. Tinubu became President because people went out and struggled for him to win elections. Nobody in Kaduna can tell me that in the 23 local governments in Kaduna that APC went out to tell people to vote Tinubu.”

[Start From 20:13]


Quoted (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 351 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

INEC Finally Admitted That Tinubu Didn’t Score 25% In FCT But The Court Should Overlook It– Okonkwo

24 mins ago

Nigeria Has About 13,000 MW Of installed Generation Capacity But Generates About 5,000 MW – El-Rufai

34 mins ago

Signs of high blood pressure (BP) you should note early for better living

53 mins ago

‘Players Need To Be More Cautious Of Their Spending Habits’ – Jorginho

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button