‘Matawalle Delivered Zamfara State To Tinubu And He Lost The Governorship Election’ – Shehu Sani

Senator Chef Sani, a former parliamentarian, argued that President Bola Tinub should have appointed former Zamfara governor Bero Mataware as one of his cabinet members. In an interview with Trust TV, he said the former governor sacrificed his chances of running for a second term to vote for Tinubu in the presidential election.

In his opinion, Mr. Tinubu should have rewarded Mr. Mataware before Mr. Nasir El-Rufay. “If I were asked who should be the minister, Matawale of Zamfara or Nasir El-Rufay, I would say Matawale because he handed over the province of Zamfara to Tinub and lost the gubernatorial election.”

But Nasir El Rufai lost the Presidential and won the governorship. Tinubu became President because people went out and struggled for him to win elections. Nobody in Kaduna can tell me that in the 23 local governments in Kaduna that APC went out to tell people to vote Tinubu.”

[Start From 20:13]



