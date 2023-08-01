Matawalle Delivered Zamfara State To Tinubu And He Lost The Governorship Election’ – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani alleged that Bello Matawalle’s role in securing Zamfara state for President Bola Tinubu during the Presidential election should have earned him a ministerial position instead of Nasir El Rufai. He emphasized the importance of political support and electoral contributions in determining such appointments.

Former Federal Lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, claimed in an interview with Trust Tv that President Bola Tinubu should have chosen the former Governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, as one of his ministers. Sani argued that Matawalle had played a significant role in delivering votes for Tinubu during the Presidential election, which cost him the opportunity to seek re-election as Governor for a second term. In Sani’s view, Tinubu should have rewarded Matawalle instead of selecting Nasir El Rufai.

Sani emphasized that, in his opinion, Bello Matawalle deserved the ministerial position over Nasir El Rufai due to his crucial contribution in securing Zamfara state for Tinubu during the Presidential election. While El Rufai won the governorship election in Kaduna, Tinubu’s victory was attributed to the collective efforts of supporters across the nation, not specifically from Kaduna.

According to Senator Shehu Sani, the choice of ministerial positions should be based on political support and electoral contributions, making Matawalle a more deserving candidate from his perspective. He highlighted the significance of the votes delivered by Zamfara state in the Presidential election, which had a considerable impact on Tinubu’s eventual victory.

