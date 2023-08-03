Mata State Constituency: Tribunal rejects Gabo’s witness, documents

By David Mzer

The National and State Assembly elections petitions tribunal in Makurdi, Wednesday rejected a subpoenaed witness called by Simon Gabo of All Progressives Congress, APC, in defence of the petition challenging his victory on the grounds of alleged forgery.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its 2023 candidate for Mata State Constituency of Ushongo local government, Arc. Elijah Anayagher are challenging the declaration of Gabo as the winner of the election on the grounds of alleged forgery of academic qualifications, age, amongst others.

When the matter came up for the first defendant,Gabo, to open his case, Mimi Ayua who held the brief of Matthew Burkaa, SAN, sought the leave of court to call a witness.

She submitted that the application was brought pursuant to paragraph 41(8) of the first Schedule to the Electoral Act,2022 to allow the subpoenaed witness who is a public officer tender documents in defense of Gabo’s case.

Counsel to the petitioners, Douglas Pepe, SAN, objected to the admissibility of the witness on the grounds that on the grounds that the witness was not listed.

He continued that the witness, Aondongu Akumbur, who is the headmaster of LGEA Primary School, Chanchangi, Taraba State, has already testified as petitioners witness, PW 3 and gave evidence on oath and was cross examined by all the respondents.

Pepe, SAN, told the tribunal that what Mr Gabo was attempting to do is to recall a witness through the instrumentality of a subpoena and that was against the law as a witness who has testifñed and has been cross examined can only be recalled by a court or tribunal upon an application for leave of tribunal or court, stating the reason why that witness must be recalled.

Ruling on the objection, the tribunal upheld the arguments of Douglas Pepe, SAN and refused the application by Gabo.

Justice Ory Zik-Ikeorha foreclosed the witness from testifying and rejected the documents sought to be tendered by Gabo through his purported witness and it was marked rejected.

Mimi Ayua, asked the court for another adjournment to tomorrow, Thursday, August 3rd, 2023, to enable them put their house in order.

In the petition marked EPT/BN/SHA/07 /2023,Arc. Anayagher and the PDP allege that, Gabo Simon presented a forged certificates in his Form EC-9 and lied about his age under oath.

The petitioners allege that Hon. Gabo’s National Identity Card states that he was born in 1978 but stated in his INEC form EC-9 that he was born in 1987.

They allege that Gabo could not have obtained his First School Leaving Certificate (Primary School) in 1988 at the age of 1 year old, neither could he have obtained his Senior School Certificate Examination SSCE (Secondary School) in 1992 at the age of 5 years,amongst others.

On July 15th, 2023, when the petitioners closed their case, there was a mild drama in court.

Douglas Pepe, informed the tribunal that while one of the subpoenaed witnessess, Mr Akumbur, who is the headmaster of LGEA Primary School Chanchangi,arrived the tribunal to testify for the petitioners, Hon. Gabo made who stood at the entrance of the court room gave his phone to the witness to talk a certain Dennis Demekpe, a retired Assistant Headmaster of LGEA Primary School, Chanchangi, Taraba State.

He told the tribunal that Mr Demekpe threatened the subpoenaed witness and told him not to testify for the petitioners against Mr Gabo.

Gabo did not deny the submission of Pepe, SAN, when the tribunal asked him to explain his interest in the matter.

The Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Ory Zik-Ikeorha, warned the first respondent that no harm should come to the witness either in Benue or Taraba State.

Testifying before the tribunal, the harassed Mr Akumbur informed the tribunal that the First School Leaving Certificate tendered by Gabo was not from LGEA Primary School, Chanchangi, Taraba State.

He said since Gabo graduated from the school in 1988 as claimed, the certificate from the school ought to bear Gongola State and not Taraba State which was created on August 27, 1991.

He also faulted the signature on the certificate as the signature on the certificate is not that of Amoor Dennis, who was the headmaster as at 1988 and further tendered a testimonial and certificate from the school signed by the then headmaster.

benuemediaoffice (

)