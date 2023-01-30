This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Massive youth turnout defines Imumolen, Accord’s mega campaign rally in Lagos

No one who happened on the scene on this particular afternoon in Lagos could have missed the sea of yellow colours that literally enveloped the DBI Sports Complex where the Accord party held it’s mega campaign rally on Saturday.

The event which was the second of such gatherings in Lagos in the last two months was staged to officially flag off Professor Christopher Imumolen’s campaigns for the office of Nigeria’s president come next month’s general elections.

Although a similar flag-off ceremony had held in Oyo a few days prior, with a surprisingly large turnout of Nigerians from all walks of life, the Lagos event on January 28 promised to be even bigger.

And so it turned out. This time, with the youths adding quite a new dimension to the occasion.

It was clear from the record turnout of youths at the event that they had begun to buy into Professor Imumolen’s messages of a paradigm shift in the country’s power equation from the old to the new.

The younger members of the Nigerian society did not just come to make up the numbers. They actually made their presence felt with what they wore, did or said.

Organisers of the event had kept their promise of conveying persons interested in coming to the rally with 32-seater Coaster buses placed at strategic locations in the Lagos metropolis.

So, it was a common sight to see people, particularly youths, chanting “Imumolen,” “Imumolen”, “Imumolen” as they spilled out of these buses into the arena, all wearing the yellow colours of the Accord party and waving huge banners and flags.

That was not all. Yellow scarves and bandanas all bearing different inscriptions relating to Professor Imumolen’s presidential quest, tied on the heads of thousands of supporters from both old and young, further added to give the event a carnival-like feel.

For the big masquerades themselves — the presidential flagbearer, his running mate, several state chairmen, various contestants for different offices under the party’s platform — the yellow colour was taken to another level with the men wearing agbada-like attires, and the women in flowing gowns.

The speeches were essentially no different from most of the others in similar such gatherings in the recent past, but it was vital that it sunk in.

After all, has it not always been said that “repetition strengthens memory?”

Professor Imumolen, always known to be consistent in his messages, stuck to what he had often had detailed in his manifesto.

He talked about the state of the nation, and the need for Nigerians to join hands with him to change the status quo and return the country to the path of sustainable growth and prosperity.

He spoke about the things he would do to improve all sectors of the economy — in education, health, agriculture, security, and so on.

He promised massive job creation through the revival of moribund or abandoned projects scattered all over the country.

He promised to put in place statutory safeguards that would stop the ongoing bastardisation of our once revered traditional institutions, recruit more security personnel to police our porous borders, digitalise the economy and liberialise the power sector to make it attractive for DIrect Foreign Investment (FDI).

He promised to look into the present schools curriculum and upgrade it to suit the demands of a changing world, discourage persistent strikes by teachers, lecturers and health workers by speeding up pending action plans on better working conditions for these professionals, reform the civil service, run an all-inclusive government that will give every Nigerian, no matter their tribe, religion or political leanings, a sense of belonging, amongst others.

Professor Imumolen has already made history as the youngest candidate to contest and campaign for the office of Nigeria’s president.

In the weeks preceding this official flag-off, he had gradually warmed up to the electorate who see him as a better alternative to a coterie of aged, sick and worn-out politicians who are failing to heed the warning bells of an impending power shift.

Recent polls in which he has fared incredibly well, even as a first timer, against more seasoned opponents are indicative of the giant strides he has made from the time he earned the right to fly the flag of his party in 2022, up to now.

Content created and supplied by: ProfImumolenFanPage (via 50minds

News )

#Massive #youth #turnout #defines #Imumolen #Accords #mega #campaign #rally #LagosMassive youth turnout defines Imumolen, Accord’s mega campaign rally in Lagos Publish on 2023-01-30 12:05:15