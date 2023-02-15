Massive Supporters Flood Edo State To Rally For Peter Obi In New Style (Photos and Videos)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Following a successful rally in Anambra State on Tuesday, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi, his running mate, Yusuf Datti-Ahmed, and other members of the LP campaign team touched down in Edo State on Wednesday afternoon, February 15, 2023, to hold another phase of their campaign rally.



The supporters of the Labour Party welcomed Peter Obi following his arrival to Edo State and escorted his convoy to the rally venue.

A Video emanating from the rally venue captured a mammoth crowd that poured out of the nooks and crannies of the state and took to the streets, singing and chanting the name of the LP presidential candidate.

However, following his arrival, Peter Obi visited the Irrua Palace in Ekpoma, Edo State, to address the chiefs and other traditional rulers present and to woo their support for him in the coming election.

Also present at the rally are the wife of LP candidate, Mrs. Margaret Obi, and Aisha Yesufu, a member of the LP campaign council.

As of now, the Labour Party has successfully held rallies in a number of states around the nation, such as Nassarawa, Lagos, Oyo, Abuja, Abia, Kogi, Cross River, Port Harcourt, Bayelsa, Ekiti, Oshogbo, Ondo, Benue, Anambra, Borno, Bauchi, Yobe, Sokoto, Abuja, Lagos, and today in Edo state.

