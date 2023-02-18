Massive Crowd As Atiku Abubakar Arrived The Mahmud Ribadu Square, Adamawa For Campaign Rally (Video

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As campaigns ramp up toward the forthcoming general election, the video from social media has captured the moment a massive crowd of supporters welcomes the presidential candidate of the peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, to the Mahmud Ribadu Square, Yola in Adamawa state for his presidential campaigns rally which is currently ongoing in the state.

The video of the massive crowd that welcome Atiku Abubakar was posted on the official Facebook page of the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

While sharing the video on social media, he states that “I just arrived the Mahmud Ribadu Square, Yola, Adamawa state, for what will be the grand finale of our rallies to recover Nigeria.

In his entourage Includes the vice presartnartl candidate of the PDP, Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state, PDP national chairman, Ayu, Governor Aminu Tambuwal who is the director general of Atiku Abubakar campaign council, PDP Northern and southern Leaders and candidates who are contesting under the platform of the PDP in Adamawa State.

