NEWS

Massive Crowd As Atiku Abubakar Arrived The Mahmud Ribadu Square, Adamawa For Campaign Rally (Video

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 319 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As campaigns ramp up toward the forthcoming general election, the video from social media has captured the moment a massive crowd of supporters welcomes the presidential candidate of the peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, to the Mahmud Ribadu Square, Yola in Adamawa state for his presidential campaigns rally which is currently ongoing in the state.

The video of the massive crowd that welcome Atiku Abubakar was posted on the official Facebook page of the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

While sharing the video on social media, he states that “I just arrived the Mahmud Ribadu Square, Yola, Adamawa state, for what will be the grand finale of our rallies to recover Nigeria.

In his entourage Includes the vice presartnartl candidate of the PDP, Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state, PDP national chairman, Ayu, Governor Aminu Tambuwal who is the director general of Atiku Abubakar campaign council, PDP Northern and southern Leaders and candidates who are contesting under the platform of the PDP in Adamawa State.

Below is the link to watch the video.

oLatest (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

A Family Was Burnt To Death Because They Proved The Rigging Of 2015 Election- Ayo Adebanjo

1 min ago

2023 Election: INEC More Corrupt Than Police – Odinkalu

1 min ago

Why We Collapsed The Labour Party Structure Into APC In The South-West – Banji Omotosho Reveals

10 mins ago

I Told Abacha That He Was Wasting His Time When I Was Accused Of Killing Abiola’s Wife- Ayo Adebanjo

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button