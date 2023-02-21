Massive Boost For LP As TY Danjuma, Christian Elders Endorse Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Massive boost For LP as TY Danjuma and Christian Elders have endorsed Peter Obi.

NewsOnline reports that ahead of this weekend’s Presidential election, the National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF), headed by a former Minister of Defence, General Theophilus Danjuma, and other elder statesmen, has endorsed Mr. Peter Obi the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

According to the Christian Elders, the reports that some regions were allegedly preparing to unleash violence during the elections should not be taken lightly.

The NCEF also called on Nigerians to vote candidates into offices based on capacity, ability, integrity, and good health because “a sick country requires hearty leaders.

This is contained in a statement titled bared “Resolutions towards 2023 elections: Think new”, signed by its chairman Dr. Samuel Gani and Secretary, Pastor Bosun Emmanuel.

Members of the NECF included Dr. Saleh Hussaini, Vice Chairman (North), Elder Shyngle Wigwe, Vice Chairman (South), Mrs. Osaretin Demuren, Prof. Joseph Otubu Hon. Justice Kalajine Anigbogu (Retd) Dr. Kate Okpareke, Dr. Ayo Abifarin, Gen. Zamani Lekwot (retd), Hon. Justice James Ogebe (retd), and Elder Moses Ihonde, His Royal Majesty Oba Dokun Thompson.

Others are Elder Nat Okoro, Solomon Asemota (SAN), Elder Matthew Owojaiye, DIG P. L. Dabup, Sir John W. Bagu, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Dame Priscilla Kuye, Prof. Deborah Ajakaiye, and Dr. Taiwo Idemudia.

“In view of the need to ensure that democracy survives in Nigeria and the culture of corruption, incompetency, lawlessness, and impunity, which assailed the country in the past 24 years is eradicated, NCEF encourages Nigerians to think new.

“Nigeria requires new leaders, new methods, new policies, and new political parties. In view of the above equity, justice, inclusiveness, and unity produce the preferred future for Nigerians.

“The National Christian Elders Forum is endorsing Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party as the Presidential candidate to be voted for. NCEF encourages all Nigerians of voting age to exercise their civic duty and ensure that they vote for capacity, competency, integrity, and good health. Nigerians, think new!” The statement reads.

Furthermore, the Elders disclosed that Nigerians are beginning to attach importance to capacity and integrity rather than the primordial emotional choices which afforded unqualified and incompetent people access to leadership positions.

“NCEF commends the Federal Government for taking steps to curb vote-buying during the 2023 elections. While the policy of currency change has brought some inconvenience to the people, the long-term benefit should be appreciated. It is crucial that vote-buying must be prevented at all costs to prevent unqualified and incapable persons from bribing their way into power,” the statement added.

