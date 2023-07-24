Masses Who’re Supposed To Correct The Ills Of The Nation Continue To Make Mistakes Every Year-Professor Fidelis Oditah

Professor Fidelis Oditah criticized the cycle of misplaced trust in Nigerian elections, where those responsible for the nation’s problems continue to be voted back into power, and he urged the populace to be more vigilant and take decisive action to bring about meaningful change.

Professor Fidelis Oditah, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, expressed his response to the allocation of 70 billion naira to the members of the National Assembly and the provision of a 500 billion naira palliative to 12 million families. During an interview with Channels Tv, he remarked on how Nigerian voters often make incorrect choices during elections. He pointed out that the masses, who should be holding power accountable and addressing the nation’s problems, continue to repeat their mistakes year after year.

The professor emphasized that the lawmakers are entrusted with power to act on behalf of the people, but they have abused this trust by appropriating the nation’s wealth for themselves. While he used to sympathize with the public’s grievances, he grew disillusioned as he observed the recurring electoral patterns where the very people suffering under the lawmakers’ actions vote for them again and again.

He highlighted the irony of promising the electorate a mere 8,000 naira per month while a select few have selfishly allocated themselves a staggering 70 billion naira in the same country. Despite this glaring disparity, there seems to be little outrage or action from the masses during elections, who should ideally have the power to effect change and hold those in power accountable.

