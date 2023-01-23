This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Masses Can Attend All Rallies For Honorarium, But They Will Vote Only One Candidate- Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say the masses will vote for only one candidate during the election.

As the 2023 presidential election is around the corner, all political parties like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressive Congress (APC), and others are conducting their campaign rallies in all the states in the country to gain the support of the masses.

Ahead of these activities, the outspoken activist, Shehu Sani, recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, to say the masses can attend all campaign rallies for the honorarium, but the masses will only vote for one candidate during the election.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

“The Masses can attend all rallies for the honorarium;but they will vote only one candidate.”

