Mass Protest: FG Told Us They Want To Spend 100bn To Convert 125000 Cars From Petrol To CNG – NLC

In the wake of the statement issued by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in which it warned the Bola Tinubu administration of its proposed nationwide protest, President of the union, Comrade Joe Ajaero has come out to accuse the Federal Government of failing to provide adequate alternatives to the subsidy it removed from the price of petrol in the country.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Thursday, July 27, Ajaero explained that in the meeting held between representatives of the NLC and the Federal Government, it was revealed that the Tinubu administration had proposed to spend a 100 billion Naira to convert one hundred and twenty-five thousand cars from petrol to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) over a period of 18 months.

According to him, the proposal was immediately rejected by representatives of the NLC, who described the projected number of cars earmarked for conversion as inadequate.

He said; “We deliberated on the issues surrounding the 520 Naira increase in fuel price. And they (FG) told us that they want to spend a hundred billion Naira for conversion of vehicles from petrol to CNG. And we asked further questions, like how many vehicles that will be converted with such an amount, and they told us it was 125000 for a period of one year and six months.

We told them no. that the amount was too small. That is not up to the number of vehicles used in one single local government area.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 1:35:10).

FranklySpeaking123 (

)