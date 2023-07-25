NEWS

Mass Burial: The Dead Bodies Were Found In Other Areas Of Lagos, They’re Not From Lekki —Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Government has issued clarifications regarding a document circulating on social media that suggested a plan for the mass burial of 103 bodies of individuals killed during the October 2020 EndSARS protest in Lekki. Contrary to the allegations, the government clarified that the bodies were not from Lekki Tollgate, where the Nigerian Army was accused of opening fire on protesters, but rather from various other areas within Lagos.

In a statement released on its social media platforms, the government asserted that the bodies in question were actually recovered from multiple locations, including Fagba, Ketu, Ikorodu, Ikeja, Ojota, and Ajah. Apparently, an announcement had been made for the families of the deceased to claim the bodies, but despite three years passing, no one has come forward. As a result, the government intends to proceed with the burial of these bodies to allete the congestion in the mortuary of the Lagos State Teaching Hospital.

The Lagos State Government further emphasized that the 2020 EndSARS crisis resulted in casualties across various parts of the state, and the individuals mentioned in the document were victims of violence and community clashes in areas such as Fagba, Ketu, Ikorodu, Orile, Ajegunle, Abule-Egba, Ikeja, Ojota, Ekoro, Ogba, Isolo, and Ajah, in addition to casualties stemming from a jailbreak at Ikoyi Prison. The government categorically denied any connection between the mentioned casualties and the events at Lekki Tollgate.

It is evident from the government’s statement that the bodies awaiting burial were not exclusively from Lekki Tollgate, as initially alleged, but were instead related to various incidents of violence and unrest across different regions of Lagos during the EndSARS crisis.

