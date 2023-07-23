“Mass Burial: The 103 Bodies In The Document Were Picked From Other Parts & Not Tollgate” -Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, clarified that the document circulating on social media, containing names of 103 EndSARS victims, refers to bodies found in various parts of the state during the #ENDSARS protest. He made this statement through the official Twitter page of the Lagos state government on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, a report claimed that the governor had arranged a mass burial for the 103 victims who lost their lives during the protest, sparking numerous reactions from Nigerians. Governor Sanwo-Olu addressed the report, denouncing it as fake and the work of mischief-makers. He said the 103 bodies stated in the document were picked from some other parts of Lagos and not only the Tollgate.

According to the post on the official Twitter page, the bodies were discovered in different locations across the state, such as Fagba, Ketu, Ikorodu, Orile, and others, and not specifically at the Lekki Tollgate as mentioned in the report.

