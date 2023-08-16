Mason Mount’s Stats On His Premier League Debut For Manchester United

Mason Mount, the much-anticipated addition to Manchester United’s lineup, had a remarkable debut in a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The decisive goal was scored by Raphael Varane, securing three valuable points for Manchester United in their Premier League opener. However, controversy arose when VAR overlooked a potential penalty during injury time.

While on the field, Mount did not contribute in terms of goals, assists, chances created, crosses, successful tackles, or aerial duels won, as reported by talksport. Manchester United’s midfield consistently struggled and was outperformed throughout the match, allowing Matheus Nunes and Matheus Cunha to exploit gaps and make impressive runs through the middle. Wolverhampton Wanderers had numerous opportunities, taking 23 shots on goal, but their inability to convert those chances prevented them from securing a favorable result.

Wolverhampton Wanderers were left disappointed as they failed to secure their first point of the season. The team has been struggling away from home in the Premier League, with no wins in their past nine matches and losing all five of their last away games. This away losing streak is their longest in the top-flight since September to December 2011 when they experienced six consecutive defeats.

