Mason Mount Impresses Erik ten Hag with ‘Complete Midfielder’ Performance on Manchester United Debut

Erik ten Hag showered Mason Mount with praise, hailing him as an extraordinary all-around midfielder following his dazzling debut for Manchester United. The Red Devils triumphed 2-0 against arch-rivals Leeds in a rain-soaked encounter at Oslo’s Ullevaal Stadion on Wednesday.

Having recently completed a blockbuster £60 million transfer from Chelsea, Mount injected a much-needed dynamism into United’s midfield, according to Ten Hag. During his impressive 45-minute display, the 24-year-old spearheaded United’s pressing game, demonstrated by his dispossessing of Jeremiah Mullen and audacious 40-yard chip that grazed the roof of the net, leaving goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson helpless.

Furthermore, Mount showcased his ability to initiate United’s attacks from deeper positions, frequently unleashing incisive passes. One such moment resulted in an exquisite delivery to Amad Diallo, which created the best scoring opportunity of the first half.

At halftime, Ten Hag made wholesale changes, introducing several youngsters who ultimately broke the deadlock against Leeds. Noam Emeran and Joe Hugill netted in the second period, securing victory for United.

Reflecting on his inaugural outing in a United jersey, Mount expressed great satisfaction, remarking on his enjoyment of the role assigned to him. He relished the freedom to drop deep and orchestrate play while also making forward runs and contributing to offensive moves.

Ten Hag, too, was thrilled with Mount’s performance, emphasizing his expectation of the midfielder’s comfort on the pitch. Recognizing Mount’s immense talent, he asserted that the addition of the Englishman would undoubtedly elevate the team’s level, citing the glimpses of his prowess witnessed in the game. According to the United manager, Mount’s versatility and completeness as a midfield player perfectly complement the club’s style and aspirations.

In their pursuit of strengthening the squad, United remains in advanced discussions with Inter Milan for the acquisition of goalkeeper Andre Onana. However, both clubs are yet to agree on a transfer fee, and United has not discounted the possibility of retaining Dean Henderson as the first-choice goalkeeper for the upcoming season if a compromise cannot be reached. Henderson had been lined up for a £20 million move to Nottingham Forest after a loan spell at the City Ground.

When questioned about Henderson’s status as an option, Ten Hag affirmed his interest, highlighting his close monitoring of the goalkeeper throughout the previous season. Recognizing the pivotal role of a goalkeeper, Ten Hag expressed contentment with the current roster of players, while leaving the door open for further developments.

