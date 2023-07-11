Mason Greenwood spotted training with Manchester United teammate, Elanga in Dubai (Photo)

New images have emerged showing Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga with suspended striker Mason Greenwood, marking the first time Greenwood has been spotted with a teammate since his suspension.

The photos, released by The Sun, depict a cheerful interaction between Greenwood, Elanga, and James Abankwah of Udinese at a training camp in Dubai.

Both Greenwood and Elanga are graduates of the yiuth setup and have played together for the senior team, Their paths crossed in the starting XI during the Champions League debut of Elanga, while they both contributed goals in a victory against Brentford in January 2022, which remains Greenwood’s last goal for the club.

Following his arrest, the young Englishmanhas been on a break from professional football, as he was charged and later cleared of the charges by the Crown Prosecution Service. Manchester United subsequently imposed an internal suspension on him and initiated their own investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

While Greenwood’s future remains uncertain, he is eager to continue his career and remains under contract with the 20-time English Champions another two years. Meanwhile, Elanga recently represented Sweden at the international level and is expected to return to Carrington soon, although there are reports suggesting he could be sold by the club.

As Greenwood’s suspension continues, the club are yet to make a decision on his return. Despite being assigned the number 11 shirt, it is currently unavailable for purchase in the club store. Talks of a potential loan move have also emerged, with Italian side Atalanta reportedly showing interest in acquiring Greenwood’s services temporarily.

