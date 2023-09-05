Mason Greenwood breaks silence on Man Utd transfer exit

The Premier League club announced last month that the 21-year-old, who will be officially presented as a Getafe player on Tuesday evening, would be continuing his career away from the club.

On January 30, 2022, the Old Trafford club suspended Greenwood due to claims involving a young woman after pictures and videos were uploaded online.

Assault and attempted rape were among the allegations levelled against Greenwood, but the Crown Prosecution Service declared in February that the case had been dropped.

A public uproar followed reports that United intended to keep him after an internal probe, and on September 1 it was confirmed he will play in Spain for the season.

Getafe has been actively marketing Greenwood’s arrival on social media. In a video message sent to Twitter, the former England international forward welcomed Getafe supporters. I’m ecstatic to be here and am eager to get going.

Other pictures showed Greenwood, who hadn’t participated in a competitive game since January 2022, emerging from the tunnel to cheers from spectators before participating in an open training session.

Getafe manager Jose Bordalas said of the claims against the attacker during a press conference following Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Real Madrid, a game in which Greenwood was not involved: “It is a very delicate situation to trilise that issue.”

“Everyone is aware of what happened, and the proper steps were taken.” Everyone is aware of how it ended—with a not-guilty verdict. He is a very accomplished football player who enters Getafe with great excitement. He undoubtedly wants to regain his professional standing, and Getafe can assist him in doing so.

When asked if bringing in Greenwood may draw criticism, Bordalas responded, “I can only speak at a footballing level.”

“We are all aware of his potential.” He is a very young youngster, so we hope he can adjust to a League that is extremely different.

He undoubtedly desires to regain his professional standing, and Getafe can support him in that endeavour.

Greenwood, a product of the United system, netted 35 goals in 129 games with the Red Devils. Greenwood has a contract at Old Trafford through June 2025, with an additional year’s extension option.

