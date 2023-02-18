This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Masari, who claimed that APC is the light, was same person that first cried for mercenaries-Adebanjo

According to a news that was published by the Vanguard Newspaper online this morning, it was reported that Chief Ayo Adebanjo, who happens to be an Afenifere leader, lawyer, politician and activist, during an interview with Vanguard’s correspondent, has spoken on how some governors in the All Progressives Congress, APC, are now urging Nigerians to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, despite the fact that the last eight years have been hell for Nigerians.

While he was talking, he said there are some Nigerians, like the Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, who actually believe that Nigerians are enjoying.

He said, “Masari, who claimed that APC is the light, was the same person that first cried for mercenaries. Masari was quoted last week as saying that the 2023 general election is between light and darkness, and APC represents light.”

Further talking, he said the governor of Katsina State, was the first person to cry for mercenaries to come and defend him and his state and it is on record, despite the fact that is the home state of Mr President. The governor there has become helpless.

He said, “And later on, I think Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, joined in the call for mercenaries. These are the same people who are talking that they should be voted for again in person of Tinubu, when they have proved that they were helpless in carrying out the most primary assignment of any government, the protection of life and property.”

Content created and supplied by: Mediateehem (via 50minds

News )

