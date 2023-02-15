This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Masari Accuses Emefiele of Working Against APC Victory in Naira Redesign

Aminu Bello Masari, Governor of Katsina State, has accused the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, of working against the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) victory in the forthcoming general election by instituting the naira redesign policy.

Masari said during an interactive session with Katsina traders at Government House on Wednesday that the CBN governor may have instituted the naira redesign policy to scuttle elections and destabilize President Muhammadu Buhari’s APC-led government.

The CBN announced the new naira note policy on October 26, 2022, and initially set the deadline for the use of the old notes as January 31, 2023, but later extended it to February 10.

He claimed that Emefiele, whom he accused of choosing the APC’s presidential form during the last presidential primaries, may have chosen the naira redesign policy to discredit the party “because he didn’t win the ticket,” adding that the policy had caused untold hardship for Nigerians.

Masari, who described the nation’s central bank policy as anti-people, insisted that the policy’s implementation was poor and the transition period was too short and sad, vowing to rescue state citizens from the challenges posed by the policy.

The former House Speaker also expressed surprise, shock, and disappointment at the CBN governor’s failure to comply with the recent Supreme Court ruling on the new naira redesign policy.

“You know, the governor of the Central Bank ran in the APC primary election and lost,” he said. As a result, he is working against an APC victory. He is unaware of the hardships that Nigerians are experiencing as a result of the naira redesign policy; his house and even toilet are air-conditioned, so he is unaware of Nigerians’ problems. The naira redesign policy is sound, but implementation is lacking. No transition: in a country where the informal sector competes with the formal sector, the transition period is too short and too sad.

“I am really surprised, shocked, and disappointed that the Supreme Court of Nigeria should give judgment, which the governor of the Central Bank refused to follow.” What is the name of this country? I contacted the CBN controller in Katsina, who informed me that he had not received any instructions from his headquarters. According to bank managers, the Central Bank has not contacted their headquarters.

“And the attorney general of the Federation has clearly stated that the government will respect the Supreme Court’s decision,” the governor said. Why is the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria ignoring the Supreme Court’s decision? What is his name?

“I think something is wrong somewhere, and I hope those who are responsible for taking decisions will do so.” And we, for one, will do whatever it takes to assist our people. “We are here for them, not the other way around.”

Masari, visibly enraged by what he called the CBN’s policies’ untold hardship on state citizens, vowed to lead all traders in the state to the state’s branch of the bank to exchange old naira notes for new ones. He, however, warned the traders and other citizens of the state against collecting old naira notes. “We will assist you, but do not take advantage of this to collect old naira notes from bandits for swapping with the new notes,” he added.

