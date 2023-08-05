Maryann Ugwu Reacts As Actress Georgina Ibeh Shares New Photos Of Herself On IG

Nollywood actress, Georgina Ibeh, has used her most recent Instagram post to show off her beauty to her fans. She is someone who loves to showcase her beauty in different outfits on social media, and she has done the same again by appearing in a gorgeous outfit. The majority of her fans who saw the post, including her movie colleague, actress Maryann Ugwu, could not help but react as they made their feelings known towards her new post.

In her latest post, she showed up in a nice-looking outfit that looked good on her. She appeared with a stunning hairdo that enhanced her beauty. Her nicely done makeup caught the eye as it matched the color of her skin. She put on high heels and a handbag as she took the pictures in different postures.

She captioned her post by saying, “A legit hustler.” This caption, along with her pictures, caught the attention of her fans, who reacted quickly to them.

After seeing her post, actress Maryann Ugwu was quick to react by saying, “Wow, this outfit.” This reaction shows that her new post is well-appreciated by her colleague, as shown by her positive remark.

