Maryam Shetty Reacts After President Tinubu Withdrew Her Ministerial nomination

In a recent development, Maryam Shetty, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has reacted after her ministerial nomination was withdrawn by President Bola Tinubu. The nomination was part of the supplementary ministerial list sent to the Senate for confirmation.

In a statement posted on her verified Facebook page on Saturday, Shetty expressed her belief that the withdrawal was not a setback but rather a divine will. She acknowledged that life is unpredictable and sometimes takes unexpected turns. Despite feeling “sheer joy and pride” at the initial nomination, she accepted the decision as the divine will of Allah, believing that His plans are always superior to ours.

Shetty’s nomination was replaced by two other candidates, Festus Keyamo and Mariya Mahmoud, just before her scheduled screening before the Senate on Friday. Despite the change, she remained grateful to President Tinubu for considering her for such an esteemed position.

The young woman from Kano State saw her nomination as a validation of her capabilities and a sign of progress for young women from traditional parts of Nigeria. She emphasized that her faith as a devout Muslim guided her understanding, and she remains resolute in her determination to serve her beloved country, Nigeria, in any capacity possible.

President Bola Tinubu had previously sent 19 more names to the Senate for ministerial confirmation, following an initial list of 28 nominees. Shetty’s unexpected withdrawal from the list highlights the ever-changing dynamics of politics and the uncertainties that come with it.

Her post of Facebook reads;

DeLight01 (

)